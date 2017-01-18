Enviro activists hope state will step up under Trump

BOSTON, JAN. 18, 2017…As a new administration prepares in less than 48 hours to take the reins of federal environmental policy, Massachusetts activists and lawmakers huddled at a Beacon Hill watering hole Wednesday and said it may fall to state legislatures to carry the mantle of environmental protection for the next four years.

“We have these unprecedented challenges at the federal level and with the new administration coming in at the federal level, the state Legislature is going to be more and more important,” Veronica Eady, the Massachusetts director of the Conservation Law Foundation, said. “A lot of the burden is going to fall on you to make the change that we are not able to make at the federal level. We are in your custody for the next four years.”

Led by the Environmental League of Massachusetts (ELM), 30 elected officials, their aides and other activists gathered Wednesday morning at Carrie Nation to kick off their environmental advocacy for the new legislative session.

Massachusetts will have to double or triple its environmental efforts under a Trump administration, Rep. Stephen Kulik of Worthington said.

Environmentalists have huge problems in front of them, he said — adding that “I almost don’t want to use the word huge anymore” because of its association with Trump — not the least of which is the incoming administration.

“We look at the president-elect nominees for the important environmental and energy cabinet positions, they come from the fossil fuel energy field, climate deniers, you name it. It’s a very dangerous time as we know,” Kulik, who serves as vice chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, said. “But we can make up for that, we can resist that as much as we can in Massachusetts and focus on what we know we can do right here.”

On Beacon Hill, lawmakers struggling with tight budgets have for years failed to boost spending on environmental agencies and priorities to 1 percent of the state budget, the longtime goal of many who work at environmental protection organizations.

Though those who spoke Wednesday spoke with obvious concern over the incoming administration and made frequent use of words like “resist” and “challenges,” ELM President George Bachrach referred to “this little inconvenient truth called an election” and urged the lawmakers in attendance to take advantage of the opportunity to lead on environmental issues.

“We’re not wringing our hands, we see it as an opportunity. This is a time when cities and states must lead the nation,” Bachrach said. “Washington is going to be in disarray.”

Senate President Stanley Rosenberg said climate change overrides other policy concerns and must be addressed if policymakers expect to make a difference.

“Everything is moving faster — climate change, energy transformation, resiliency and adaptation here along our coastal state from Essex County to the Cape and the Islands — we have to get moving and we have to move more quickly,” Rosenberg said. “If we do not successfully address climate change, all of the other major public policy issues we care about are moot. It don’t matter if we cannot address climate change.”

Bachrach told the advocates that their arguments for environmentally-friendly policies often have direct impacts on jobs.

“This is not just about flora and fauna. One hundred thousand people in this state are working in clean tech, it is the fastest growing segment of our economy and more are coming,” Bachrach, a former state senator, said. “Don’t take this lightly, this is the economy my friends.”

On Monday, ELM will hold a co-sponsorship fair featuring proposed legislation on climate change, transportation, land use, water and wetlands, environmental justice, and energy. ELM and about a dozen other groups will have advocates on hand from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Great Hall to answer questions from lawmakers and staff, and to collect co-sponsorship signatures from legislators.

Copyright 2017 State House News Service