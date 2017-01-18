Electrical issue blamed for fire on Main Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An overheated electrical outlet caused a fire that damaged three Holyoke apartments Tuesday night. Fire Captain Anthony Cerruti told 22News that investigators traced the cause of the fire at 395 Main Street to an outlet on the bedroom wall of a third floor apartment.

Cerruti says that the fire had been smoldering for a while before it spread to the exterior of the building, damaging apartments on the second, third, and fourth stories.

A total of 11 families had to be evacuated from the building, and the Red Cross assisted them with finding shelter. No residents were hurt, but two firefighters suffered minor injuries during the firefighting effort.

Cerruti said that it is now up to the building owner to make repairs.