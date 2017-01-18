Easthampton man pleads guilty to multiple armed assault charges

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Easthampton accused of beating and threatening his girlfriend multiple times, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in Hampshire Superior Court.

Mary Carey of the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, 30-year-old Kevin Pardee pleaded guilty to charges in connection with two separate armed assaults on his girlfriend in March and April of 2015.

In March of 2015, Pardee beat and threatened to kill his girlfriend, while putting a gun in her mouth, Carey said; he was then involved in a stand-off with the Easthampton Police. Weeks later, Pardee held a knife to his girlfriend’s throat, cut her in the leg, and forced her to drive him around in Holyoke, while beating her. Carey said at a red light, his girlfriend was able to escape the car.

Pardee was sentenced to 4-5 ½ years in state prison, followed by 2 years’ probation, Carey said. He will be credited for 438 days he already served in Hampshire County Jail and House of Corrections before being released to house arrest.

Pardee pleaded guilty to the following combined charges:

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (1 count)

Assault with a dangerous weapon (2 counts)

Assault and battery on a family or household member (5 counts)

Unlawful possession of a firearm without an FID card and as an armed career criminal

Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number during the commission of a felony

Intimidation of a witness

Carey said Pardee must follow several conditions while on probation, which includes completing a batterer’s intervention course, receiving substance and mental health treatment, remaining alcohol and drug free, staying away from the victim, remaining in Massachusetts, and wearing a GPS monitoring bracelet. He will also have to submit to random drug and alcohol testing.