Dressing a loom for weaving!

By Published: Updated:
loom

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – We have talked several times on the show about hand-woven pieces and all of the work that goes into it, but now it’s time to see it in action! Kathy Litchfield from Firecrow Handwovens showed us how to dress a loom!

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s