Dr. Phil – “‘My mom believes she is Annie from Michael Jackson’s ‘Smooth Criminal””

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Akeeya claims her mother, Annie, is delusional and believes that Michael Jackson wrote his hit song “Smooth Criminal” about her.

Annie, a former model and mother of three, says she was in a physically abusive relationship at the time the song was written and says it describes what was happening in her life.

Annie says the King of Pop even mentions her name 46 times in the song because he wanted her to know he was aware of the abuse and wanted to know if she was OK.

But Akeeya claims her mother is so delusional that she is refusing to work and currently living on the streets with her 14-year-old daughter, because she believes she is going to cash in on the royalties to the song.

Who is “Annie” in “Smooth Criminal”? Michael Jackson’s former sound/audio engineer reveals the truth.

Is Annie the “Annie” in Michael Jackson's “Smooth Criminal?” #DrPhil pic.twitter.com/Pv3itcVgCL — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) January 18, 2017