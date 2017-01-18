Don’t count on an early tax refund this year

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many lower-income Americans qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit, which can increase the size of your refund. But while you may already be ready to file your taxes, you should not expect a refund soon.

A new law called the PATH Act has gone into effect, which is designed to crack down on fraud and identity theft. As a result, the IRS will not be issuing refunds until February 15, and even then, if you receive the Earned Income Tax Credit, you may not be getting that refund until even later.

