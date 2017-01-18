Delicious and nutritious roasted vegetables

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for a recipe to warm up your home this winter, without breaking your diet, try roasting some winter vegetables! Moe Shea with The Hood Café showed us how!

Cabbage Steaks with Blue Cheese & Bacon

  • Head of Cabbage
  • Olive Oil
  • Sea Salt
  • Crispy Bacon Bits
  • Blue Cheese Crumbles

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees
  • Cut cabbage into one inch disks
  • Place cabbage steaks on a baking sheet
  • Drizzle olive oil and sprinkle salt over steaks, flip steaks and repeat on the other side
  • Place steaks into preheated oven cooking for 30-40 min flipping halfway through cooking
  • *Look for caramelization before flipping steaks.
  • Plate steaks and top with blue cheese crumbles and bacon bits

Roasted Winter Vegetables

  • Carrots
  • Sweet Potato
  • Potato
  • Butternut Squash
  • Beets
  • Onion
  • Cauliflower
  • Olive Oil (or healthy oil of your choice)
  • Sea Salt
  • Other spices: Garlic powder, smoked paprika, onion powder, rosemary, curry powder (optional)

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees
  • Wash, peel, and cut veggies into similar sized pieces and place in large bowl
  • Toss veggies with olive oil, salt, and any other spices of your choice
  • Spread veggies in a single layer on a baking sheet
  • Place in preheated oven, roast 30-60 min (depending on the veggie size). Flip halfway through

 

