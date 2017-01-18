Construction on new hotel in Hadley starting this spring

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A new hotel will be built on Route 9 in Hadley starting this spring. According to Hadley town manager David Nixon, there are already more than 500 hotel rooms in Hadley.

This new hotel is meant to be a little different. Nixon said the 96-room hotel will feature suite-style rooms to accommodate business men and women who are attending conferences that last days or weeks. The site is located near the Aldi grocery store near Home Depot and behind Firestone.

Nixon said despite the number of hotel beds already in town, this new living style won’t create an over-saturation of hotels in Hadley. But Florence resident Meg Kelly isn’t so sure. “The strip is a strip,” she said, and I don’t think it needs any more hotels.”

The hotel’s manager is Shardool Parmar, who currently owns the Hadley Farms Meeting House, the Comfort Inn & Holiday Inn Express in Ludlow, as well as the La Quinta in Springfield. Building is scheduled to begin this spring and is expected to take 18 months to complete.