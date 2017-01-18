Congressman Capuano planning to boycott Trump inauguration

Capuano will hold an open house at his district office in Cambridge on Friday morning.

Associated Press Published: Updated:
More than 100 protests are planned during President elect Donald Trump's inauguration as polling shows he'll enter office as the most unpopular incoming president ever.
BOSTON (AP) – A second member of Massachusetts’ all-Democratic congressional delegation has decided to skip the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Rep. Michael Capuano said in a series of tweets Wednesday that although he has great respect for the office of the president and accepts the result of the November election, he won’t attend the inauguration.  Capuano in a written statement pointed to Trump’s criticism of Georgia Rep. John Lewis, who said he doesn’t consider Trump a “legitimate president.” Capuano called Lewis “a personal friend and hero to so many Americans.”

Capuano said he plans to hold an open house in his Cambridge district office Friday morning.  As many as 50 House Democrats, including fellow Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark, have said they will boycott Friday’s ceremonies in Washington.

