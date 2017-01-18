Can you tell the difference between a real gun & a fake?

Image Courtesy: Chicopee Police Department
Image Courtesy: Chicopee Police Department

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The handgun shown in the photo above was used in two armed robberies in Chicopee. Can you tell if it’s real or fake?

The Chicopee Police Department said it’s actually a pellet gun. They want to try and educate residents that these “fake” guns are extremely realistic looking.

To an officer on the street, it’s not easy to tell the difference when seconds count. Police are urging parents to teach their kids about the dangers that can result if they display a realistic looking firearm on the street.

