Black, Latino lawmakers want end to mandatory minimum sentences for drugs

BOSTON (WWLP) – Black and Latino state lawmakers plan to make criminal justice reform a top priority this legislative session, and are trying to do away with mandatory minimum sentences. It is a controversial proposal. Nearly 70 civil rights groups are calling on state leaders to make significant changes to the criminal justice system, one that they believe discriminates against the poor and people of color.

The Massachusetts House and Senate will likely consider changes to the court and prison system this session. But the ACLU and other groups are concerned that an upcoming proposal will only focus on the so-called “back end” of the criminal justice system, such as parole and probation.

Black and Latino lawmakers hope to eliminate mandatory minimum sentences for drug crimes, but they face an uphill battle in both chambers of the Legislature.

“We see the impact that this has on young people’s lives that get arrested young for a non-violent drug offense, and that criminal record affects their ability to get a job, their ability to go to school,” said Rep. Aaron Vega (D-Holyoke).

House Speaker Robert DeLeo (D-Winthrop) said that it will be difficult getting enough votes to eliminate mandatory minimum sentences.