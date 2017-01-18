Arrow – Who Are You? Extended Trailer

(CW) – Oliver wants justice but Felicity wants revenge on the returning episode of Arrow next Wednesday on The CW Springfield.

About the episode:

Worried that Prometheus is right and he is truly a killer at heart, Oliver (Stephen Amell) looks for any ray of hope and finds it in what seems to be the miraculous return of Laurel Lance (guest star Katie Cassidy). However, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards), still reeling from Detective Malone’s murder, is bent on revenge – she wants to stop Prometheus at any cost. While in prison, Diggle (David Ramsey) fights for his life. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Ben Sokolowski & Brian Ford Sullivan (#510).

Don’t see the trailer? Click here to view >>

Connect with Arrow Online:

Visit Arrow WEBSITE: http://www.cwtv.com/shows/arrow

Like Arrow on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwarrow

Follow Arrow on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cw_arrow

Follow Arrow on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cw_arrow

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/