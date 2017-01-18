Alzheimer’s Association offering help for families

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – About 120,000 people in Massachusetts alone are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and an even higher number of people are caring for loved ones dealing with the disease. To provide help, the Alzheimer’s Association offered a free seminar for caregivers at their Springfield headquarters on Wednesday morning.

Marcia McKenzie of the Alzheimer’s Association told 22News that progress is being made in the treatment of this disease, but it remains a major health crisis in the United States. They are lining up educational courses for people who need help with loved ones living with Alzheimer’s.

To find out more about these programs, visit alztoday.org.

