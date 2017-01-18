AG Healey wants to keep electric bills from rising

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some rate-payers are angry after Eversource filed a request to raise rates for customers in Massachusetts. If approved, it means electric bills will jump a total of about 10% for western Massachusetts customers.

Gale Flood of Longmeadow said, “We’re working second jobs to pay our bills, so I’m not real happy about the executive of a utility company making millions of dollars on the backs of working people.”

Eversource said the request to raise rates will support millions of dollars in upgrades made to improve reliability for customers in Massachusetts. Attorney General Maura Healey said the added cost could be a hardship for both residents and businesses.

“We have to make sure that we look really closely, and my challenge to Eversource has been to justify those rate increases, because they need to be justified before they are put on the backs of rate payers here in the state,” said AG Healey.

If the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities approves the rate increase, it would go into effect in January of 2018.