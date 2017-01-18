Accused cop killer captured

(WESH) Markeith Loyd, the man accused of fatally shooting his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer, remains hospitalized at Orlando Regional Medical Center following his arrest Tuesday night.

Loyd’s face was heavily bandaged as officers walked him out of Orlando police headquarters. They said he was being taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and will be transferred to the Orange County Jail after his hospital stay.

Authorities had been searching for Loyd, 41, in connection with the death of Sade Dixon, 24, and Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, who investigators said he fatally shot outside of a Walmart on January 9.

According to authorities, Loyd was located in an abandoned house just down the street from the home of Clayton’s mother.

When he was captured, Loyd was wearing body armor and carrying two handguns. One of the weapons, a Glock handgun, had been modified to carry a 100-round drum of ammunition, Orlando police Cheif John Mina said.

