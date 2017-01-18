22News is now part of Nexstar Media Group

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday marks the beginning of a new era for us here at WWLP 22News! 22News is now part of the Nexstar Media Group, the largest company in the United States focusing exclusively on local television broadcasting and digital media.

In joining Nexstar, 22News becomes part of a company that includes more than 170 full-power television stations in 100 markets across the country, from Providence to Honolulu. But while we are now part of a larger company, 22News’ commitment to local weather, breaking news, and investigative reporting remains the same.

We are proud to continue our mission of “Working for You,” now and in the years to come!