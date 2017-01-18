2 people remain in critical condition after SUV crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are still investigating the deadly crash that happened on Union Street, Tuesday night.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, a 20-year-old man and 17-year-old girl, who were in a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee that crashed into a large tree on Tuesday, are still in critical condition at Baystate Medical Center. The three other people who were in the vehicle, a teen boy and two teen girls, have died.

Before the crash happened around 8:12 p.m. Tuesday, Massachusetts State Police saw the Jeep Cherokee driving at high speeds, but they did not follow. Sgt. Delaney said the Jeep was reportedly going about 60 miles per hour down Union Street, and near the intersection at Maple Street, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the tree.

Sgt. Delaney said the 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported stolen from Milford, Connecticut on January 14, 2017.

The investigation is being directed by Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni’s Office with the Massachusetts State Police and the Springfield Police Department. The names of the victims will not be released until the families have been notified.

Below is a statement from Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno regarding the crash:

First of all, my sympathy, thoughts and prayers to all involved, family and friends. No matter what precipitated this tragic event – young lives and promise have been lost. To all our young people, a proper legacy of remembrance of these lost lives is to think and act accordingly when driving. May God rest their souls.

