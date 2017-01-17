Zoning change could allow new business on French King Highway

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield will soon decide whether any redevelopment can take place along the French King Highway. The Town Council will vote Thursday on whether to remove the area from zoning regulations under the Corridor Overlay District.

The town adopted the Corridor Overlay District in 1989 to cover the area from Route 2 south to Smith Street. It prevents certain types of business on French King Highway, including fast food and takeout restaurants, drive-thru restaurants, and gas stations.

The economic development committee supports it, but the town’s planning board voted against the change.

“Our Greenfield Planning Board recently reviewed this, and they are not supportive of this zoning amendment,” said Maureen Pollock, assistant planner for the Town of Greenfield.

Nine out of 13 of the town councilors must say yes in order to approve the change, and it must then be signed by Mayor William Martin.

The town council will meet at 6:00 Wednesday night.