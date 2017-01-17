Young Americans fear they will be worse off post-Trump

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As Donald Trump approaches his inauguration, new research finds young Americans pessimistic about our country’s future.

A new GenForward poll shows 60% of young Americans between 18 and 30-years old think America will be divided after Trump’s 4 year term. Out of 20 people 22News spoke with in Hampshire county, 18 agreed, including Ramona Celis, saying, “A Donald Trump presidency will be incredibly divisive and incredibly dangerous to a lot of people. Especially already marginalized an at-risk people.”

The GenForward Poll indicated 70% of young blacks, 72% of Latinos, and 66% Asian Americans believe the country will be more divided under Donald Trump. Michael Rodriguez agreed, telling 22News, “I think he’s going to bring out the worst in people and they’re going to kick a lot of people out of the country, and there’s going to be a lot of people being abused and taken advantage of.”

19% of young people in the poll said we’ll be better off, and may even be more united. Some argue a Trump presidency may be the wake-up call for young Americans be better informed. “People now don’t know anything about what’s going on in the government,” Kathryn Beaudoin of Dalton, “so now they’ll start to pay attention, and eventually, it could be beneficial to us.”

“We really need to start paying attention to who we put in office,” says Jason Hubeny of Westfield. “Not just Trump, but others in general.”

The survey was conducted by the Black Youth Project at the University of Chicago, with the Associated Press Center for Public Affairs Research.