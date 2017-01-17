Winner of contest to design Grand Colleen float

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade is two months away and on Tuesday, 22News got a first-hand look at the design for Holyoke’s Grand Colleen float.

The St. Patrick’s Committee holds an annual contest among Holyoke high school students to design the float.

This year’s winners are Dean Tech Seniors Adeline Skuse and Jacob Boria.

Skuse told 22News their design was inspired by Holyoke’s Irish history.

“I wanted to incorporate most of Holyoke’s history,” Skuse said, “The Irish immigrants helped build the canals and the mills, almost everything in Holyoke.”

Skuse and Boria will have the opportunity to ride in the tow vehicle of the Grand Colleen float.

The 66th St. Patrick’s Parade will be held Sunday, March 19th.