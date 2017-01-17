Westfield man arrested in connection with Chicopee armed robberies

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Westfield is being charged in connection to back-to-back armed robberies in Chicopee Monday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News 36-year-old William Welch allegedly robbed both the Honeyland Farms on Montgomery Street and the Stop and Go on Prospect Street at gunpoint.

Wilk said detectives received tips from the public and were able to identify Welch with the help of the Westfield Police Department Detective Bureau. Police from both cities went to Welch’s home on Meadowbrook Lane in Westfield, where he was arrested without incident.

Welch is being charged with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm and also had two warrants out of Springfield and Westfield. He is scheduled to be arraigned in district court Tuesday morning.

