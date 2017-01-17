Weather Alert Day: Snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain expected

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A wintry mix of weather will develop Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday morning, making for some areas of ice and slippery travel. The 22News Storm Team has declared Tuesday to be a Weather Alert Day to give you the necessary heads up about potentially hazardous weather.

As has been the case a lot this winter, we’re dealing with another storm where there’s not enough cold air in place to keep the precipitation as plain snow. The challenge then, is figuring out how much snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain to expect as we watch the arrival of this latest winter mix.

Advisories in place:

Winter Weather Advisory: Berkshire County from 10am today until Wednesday 7 a.m.

Winter Weather Advisory: Western Hampden, Western Hampshire & Western Franklin Counties from 10 a.m. today until Wednesday 7 a.m.

Winter Weather Advisory: Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire & Eastern Franklin Counties from 1 p.m. today until Wednesday 7 a.m.

While some of these advisories begin later this morning, other than an isolated mixed shower, we don’t expect this storm system to really get going until Tuesday afternoon and early evening.

Timing:

Tuesday 10 a.m. -2 p.m. : Isolated wintry mix shower, mainly dry

Isolated wintry mix shower, mainly dry Tuesday 2 p.m. -6 p.m. : Widespread wintry mix arrives from west to east

Widespread wintry mix arrives from west to east Tuesday 6 p.m. -Wednesday 7 a.m. : Widespread wintry mix

Widespread wintry mix Wednesday After 7 a.m. : Isolated wintry mix shower through the afternoon

Precipitation Type:

This afternoon-early evening : Rain, snow and sleet mix

: Rain, snow and sleet mix Mid-evening through Wednesday morning: Widespread Snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain mix

Widespread Snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain mix Rest of Wednesday: Isolated Rain/Snow/Sleet Shower

Accumulation:

Most snow in Franklin County & Northern Berkshire County

Least snow along and east of the Connecticut River Valley in Hampshire & Hampden Counties

Light icing possible anywhere, especially outside of the lower Pioneer Valley. Remember, even light icing is enough to make untreated roads and sidewalks slippery. Isolated power outages are also possible.

Here’s our snowfall forecast map.

Stay with 22News as we continue to track the forecast and make any final adjustments to projected snow or ice.