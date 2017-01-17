Victim in deadly Southwick crash identified

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The man who died after his car crashed into a tree in Southwick Friday night has been identified.

Southwick Police Officer Paul Miles told 22News Westfield resident Donald Lajewski died following the accident on Coes Hill Road.

Southwick Police Sgt. Rhett Bannish said the man was trapped inside his car following the crash. The fire department was able to get him out, but he later died at Baystate Noble Hospital.

Click here to view a map of the crash location on your mobile device.