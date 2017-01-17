Tips to reduce your healthcare costs

(CNN) – They call it a healthy lifestyle for a reason. Numerous studies have shown eating right and exercising often can help you avoid some medical problems down the road. There are other ways to limit your healthcare costs, too.

Make sure you know what your insurance considers in-network and out-of-network, because there are some pitfalls that can lead to a higher-than-expected bill.

Consumer Reports recommends you choose the emergency room you want to use before having an emergency, because even if your insurance considers the hospital “in-network,” some of the ER doctors might not take your insurance, and you don’t want to find that out when the bill comes.

Same goes for elective surgery. Consumer Reports points out one of the doctors involved, such as the anesthesiologist, might be out-of-network, even though the others are in-network.

A few other recommendations on saving some cash. Consider asking for an out-of-pocket rate, if you have a high deductible that you don’t think you’ll hit within the year. You can also ask for a three month supply on your prescriptions, which can potentially help you avoid an otherwise monthly co-pay.