Tensions rise as Trump heads toward inauguration

(CNN) – We’re only three days away from Donald trump’s inauguration, but his transition to the presidency appears to be picking up more problems.

This, as Trump will begin his presidency with the lowest approval rating of any recent American leader. New poll numbers painting a problematic picture for the incoming president.

A new CNN ORC poll shows just 40 percent approve of Donald Trump’s performance during the transition.

That’s significantly lower than presidents Obama, George W. Bush or Bill Clinton. In Trump fashion he reacted on twitter calling the poll ‘rigged’.

The unsavory numbers coming out as trump battles a new set of controversies.

Including a growing inauguration boycott by more than 40 democratic lawmakers, “I can’t go to this inauguration because he continues to spew hatred, bigotry and prejudice,” said Rep. Luis Gutierrez.

Republican senator John McCain is offering advice to the quick-to-tweet Trump, “I think you can assume it’s because he seems to want to engage with every windmill that he can find rather than focus on a large aspect of assuming the most important position on earth.”

Meanwhile some of trump’s top cabinet picks are facing their own challenges.

Some in Michigan are criticizing education secretary nominee Betsy Devos for her push for market-based charter schools, claiming it negatively impacts school children.

Tom Price, Trump’s pick for Health and Human Services Secretary, is facing new ethics concerns.

After it was revealed he purchased shares in a medical device manufacturer, days before introducing legislation that would have directly benefitted the company.

An aide to price says the stock was purchased by a broker without his knowledge at the time.