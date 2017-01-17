State lawmakers consider regulations, tax on daily fantasy sports companies

Eight million Americans played daily fantasy sports last year

BOSTON (WWLP) – It’s a lucrative industry that exploded in popularity. State lawmakers are trying to wrap their arms around daily fantasy sports and the future of online gaming.

Former Attorney General Martha Coakley, who now represents DraftKings, called the Massachusetts-based fantasy sports company a success story. She said, “DraftKings, we think, is evidence to the rest of the country that a consumer-facing tech company can grow and thrive right here in Massachusetts, and doesn’t have to move to Silicon Valley to be successful.”

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has taken steps to protect you, the consumer. People must be at least 21-years-old to play daily fantasy sports and companies must separate games based on skill to level the playing field.

Now, a state commission is trying to determine whether the daily fantasy sports industry should be further regulated and possibly taxed.

Chicopee state Representative Joseph Wagner told 22News lawmakers are trying to prepare for new technologies before they hit the market. “So, we’re looking at daily fantasy sports and there’s a whole ‘lot more out there and technology is bringing online more and more things,” said Rep. Wagner (D-Chicopee).

Eight million Americans played daily fantasy sports last year, including 500,000 players in Massachusetts.

