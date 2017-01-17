Springfield Police investigate two separate shootings

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police were investigating two separate shootings Tuesday afternoon, about one mile apart.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News that a man was shot in the left calf while on the sidewalk in front on 91 Massachusetts Avenue around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. The victim told police he was walking home when an older model SUV pulled up and shot him. The victim was taken by ambulance to Baystate Medical Center and is expected to be recover.

About an hour later, Lt. Mark Rolland told 22News that another man walked into Mercy Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim told police he was shot on Bay Street. No word on his condition.

It’s unclear whether the shootings are related.