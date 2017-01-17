Springfield Police investigate deadly accident on Union Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police were called to a deadly car accident Tuesday night, near the intersection of Union Street and Willow Street.

Springfield Police Sgt. Vincent Spagnolo said the accident happened around 8:12 p.m. Tuesday on Union Street. An SUV with a Connecticut license plate, crashed into a tree.

Several people were brought to a local hospital for treatment, and one person was killed, Sgt. Spagnolo said. When 22News arrived on Union Street, a body appeared to be on the ground, under a tarp.

The Springfield Fire Department tweeted out on Tuesday that there were reportedly five victims, but there conditions are currently unknown.

Sgt. Sagnolo said Union Street was shut down while police investigated and cleared the area.

SFD on scene of MVA with extrication of 5 victims ….Union&Willow — SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) January 18, 2017

