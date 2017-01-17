Spicy sweet walnuts

By Published: Updated:
spicy

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for a sweet and spicy treat, we’ve got you covered! Annabelle Lytle-Rich from Shelburne Falls Coffee Roasters showed us how to make sweet spicy walnuts!

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups whole walnuts
  • 1/3 cup brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp cayenne
  • ½ tsp cinnamon

Cooking Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 375 F.
  • Melt butter and sugar together in small saucepan over medium low heat.
  • Once the butter and sugar have dissolved, remove from heat and stir in salt, cayenne, and cinnamon.
  • In a medium bowl, add the walnuts and the butter mixture and toss until walnuts are evenly coated.
  • Spread walnuts on a parchment lined baking sheet. Bake for 10-15 minutes, or until walnuts begin to brown. Let cool for 30 minutes.
  • Store in air-tight container for up to 2 weeks.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s