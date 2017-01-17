Spicy sweet walnuts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for a sweet and spicy treat, we’ve got you covered! Annabelle Lytle-Rich from Shelburne Falls Coffee Roasters showed us how to make sweet spicy walnuts!
Ingredients:
- 2 cups whole walnuts
- 1/3 cup brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 tsp salt
- ¼ tsp cayenne
- ½ tsp cinnamon
Cooking Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 F.
- Melt butter and sugar together in small saucepan over medium low heat.
- Once the butter and sugar have dissolved, remove from heat and stir in salt, cayenne, and cinnamon.
- In a medium bowl, add the walnuts and the butter mixture and toss until walnuts are evenly coated.
- Spread walnuts on a parchment lined baking sheet. Bake for 10-15 minutes, or until walnuts begin to brown. Let cool for 30 minutes.
- Store in air-tight container for up to 2 weeks.