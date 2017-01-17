Shoes keep appearing on “Sneaker Island” in Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – For at least the last 12 years, people have been abandoning their shoes at the intersection of County Road and East Street in Southampton. It’s sometimes known as “Sneaker Island,” or the “Island of Lost Soles”.

On Sunday, a giant sneaker was placed on the island. Someone else left a pair of blue converse sneakers there on Tuesday.

Southampton Police Sgt. Marty Cook says that after all this time, no one knows who started the tradition or why. Neither do local residents like Tom Bashista. “I haven’t the slightest idea,” he said. “I’ve been asking that question myself! I didn’t know what was going on. I just keep laughing every time I go by it!”

Sgt. Cook says the kids who made it contacted the police department, saying they’ve taken it away because of the rain and will place it back there as soon as the weather clears up. When 22News asked Sgt. Cook if police suggest people should donate their shoes instead of leaving them on the island, he said it’s no problem if people want to keep leaving their shoes behind to continue the tradition.