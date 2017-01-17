Service dog missing for nearly 3 weeks after crash found safe

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman’s service dog that was missing for nearly three weeks after its owner was involved in a car crash has been found.

Arthas was found on Saturday in West Brookfield, several miles from the site of the Dec. 29 crash in Southbridge.

West Brookfield Officer Matthew Letendre tells The Telegram & Gazette he got a call from a woman in town who recognized Arthas from pictures posted on social media.

The dog was scared but the woman grabbed him and he eventually got into the police cruiser.

Arthas was taken to a veterinary clinic and reunited with owner Charlene Fafard.

Fafard is training the dog to assist with her autism and post-traumatic stress disorder. She says Arthas is a little thin but is doing well.

___

Information from: Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.), http://www.telegram.com