Service dog missing for nearly 3 weeks after crash found safe

Arthas disappeared following December 29 crash in Southbridge

Associated Press Published:
arthas-missing-service-dog
Arthas is seen here in a photo shared by the Warren Police Department

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman’s service dog that was missing for nearly three weeks after its owner was involved in a car crash has been found.

Arthas was found on Saturday in West Brookfield, several miles from the site of the Dec. 29 crash in Southbridge.

West Brookfield Officer Matthew Letendre tells The Telegram & Gazette he got a call from a woman in town who recognized Arthas from pictures posted on social media.

The dog was scared but the woman grabbed him and he eventually got into the police cruiser.

Arthas was taken to a veterinary clinic and reunited with owner Charlene Fafard.

Fafard is training the dog to assist with her autism and post-traumatic stress disorder. She says Arthas is a little thin but is doing well.

___

Information from: Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.), http://www.telegram.com

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s