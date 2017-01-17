Reichelt wants funding to study Coburn School rebuilding project

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Town Council is expected to vote Tuesday night on whether to move forward in the process of rebuilding the Philip G. Coburn Elementary School.

The three-story school, located on Southworth Street, was built in the 1920s, and has had problems including roof issues.

Mayor William Reichelt is asking the council to authorize the entry into a study to find the best and most cost-effective long-term solution for the school. The cost of the study is about $850,000, but Reichelt said that more than 75% of this will be paid for with state taxpayer money, and the remaining $209,000 will come from funds for the high school project- which came in under budget.

The Town Council meets Tuesday night at 7:00 P.M.