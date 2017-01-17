Reichelt wants funding to study Coburn School rebuilding project

Cost of study is $850,000, with most being paid by the state

Published:
coburn-school-west-springfield
The Philip G. Coburn School on Southworth St. in West Springfield. Image Courtesy: West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Town Council is expected to vote Tuesday night on whether to move forward in the process of rebuilding the Philip G. Coburn Elementary School.

The three-story school, located on Southworth Street, was built in the 1920s, and has had problems including roof issues.

Roof issues led to construction work at Coburn School

Mayor William Reichelt is asking the council to authorize the entry into a study to find the best and most cost-effective long-term solution for the school. The cost of the study is about $850,000, but Reichelt said that more than 75% of this will be paid for with state taxpayer money, and the remaining $209,000 will come from funds for the high school project- which came in under budget.

The Town Council meets Tuesday night at 7:00 P.M.

