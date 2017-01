SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An emergency pothole repair may cause traffic issues on Interstate 91 in Springfield Tuesday morning.

State Trooper David Vincent told 22News that the tires of multiple cars were flattened by the pothole, located at the 5.2 mile marker.

Currently, the center and right lanes of the highway are closed at the pothole’s location while emergency repairs are made.

You can track travel conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.