Pet’s killing prompts more concern about coyotes

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Gloucester officials are warning residents to be careful after a coyote attacked a resident’s dog.

The Gloucester Times reports that Sarah Olsen left her leashed dog in her backyard to relieve itself Sunday night when the coyote attacked.

Olsen and her daughter retreated to their car when the coyote turned on them.

Gloucester’s animal control officer euthanized her 25-pound poodle.

Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken says there have been several coyote sightings in the city and thinks human contact in the woods is making the animals more comfortable around people.

The mayor continues to meet with the city’s interim police chief to discuss solutions, but added that the state ultimately has to act.

