Part of Pontoosic Road closed because of rollover crash in Westfield

Road surfaces were slipper in Westfield

Barry Kriger By Published:
Police lights by night

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Police closed a section of Pontoosic Road Tuesday night after a car rolled over and started leaking gasoline.

Westfield Police Lt. Michael Ugolik told 22News the vehicle ended up on its roof on Pontoosic Road near Feeding Hills road at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Lt Ugolik said the road surfaces were slick, but he did not know if the slippery conditions caused the accident.

The driver was outside of the vehicle when police got there, and he appeared to be uninjured.

Westfield firefighters were cleaning up a small amount of gasoline that spilled from the overturned car.

Pontoosic road was closed between Feeding Hills Road and Knollwood Street.

Lt. Ugolic anticipated the road would not be closed for a long period of time.

