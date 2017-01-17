Parking situation tight in downtown Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You may want to plan ahead if you want to park in downtown Greenfield. Greenfield’s public parking changed after the re-opening of the Franklin County Courthouse in February.

“This is the first time I ever had to pay for parking to go to the hairdresser,” said Lorraine Bryce of Greenfield.

Greenfield has nine public parking lots downtown. There are 1,036 spaces, about half of which are for permit parking, and the other half “pay and display.”

The Ames Street Lot is one several public parking lots in downtown Greenfield, but some businesses said these parking lots can be confusing and don’t have enough parking spaces for their customers.

“The permit parking signs are extremely misleading,” said Kelly Stevens Owner of Shine Nails Spa in Greenfield. “There are four available spots across the street and it looks like they’re five or six more closer to us.”

Assistant to the Mayor for Special Projects John Lunt told 22News the town is trying to find a balance. “We’re happy to listen to what the public has to say and where we have to adjust we will and have to remind people that we have to work together because we are at 99% capacity during the transition,” said Lunt.

Lunt said the changes were designed to improve downtown parking for visitors and businesses. He said the return of the courthouse will add 200 to 250 cars downtown.

The town hopes a new parking garage will take some of the pressure off when it opens in two years.