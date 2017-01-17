Open burning season has begun in Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Open burning season began Sunday and will last until May 1.
Residents who live where open burning is allowed, must first obtain a permit to burn from the local fire warden. Even with a permit, however, no one can participate in open burning if air quality conditions are poor. Residents can call the MassDEP Air Quality Hotline at (617) 556-1021 or click here to see if air quality conditions allow for burning.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, the following materials may be burned:
- Brush, cane, driftwood, and forestry debris from other than commercial or industrial land clearing operations
- Fruit tree prunings, dead raspberry stalks, blueberry patches for pruning purposes, and infected beehives for disease control.
- Trees and brush resulting from agricultural land clearing.
- Fungus infected elm wood, if no other acceptable means of disposal is available.
Communities in western Massachusetts that do not allow open burning include:
- Springfield
- Chicopee
- Holyoke
- West Springfield
All permitted open burning must take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. during open burn season. Fires must be attended at all times until completely extinguished.
If a fire gets out of control, the Department of Fire Services says don’t hesitate to call the fire department.
For more information on open burning regulations and safety, please click here.