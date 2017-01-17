Officer arrested after 4-hour standoff at Massachusetts home

No one was hurt

Associated Press Published:
Photo Courtesy: Thinkstock
Photo Courtesy: Thinkstock

RAYNHAM, Mass. (AP) — An 18-year veteran of the Quincy Police Department is facing charges after a four-hour standoff at his Raynham home during which at least two shots were fired.

Officers responded to Keith Wilbur’s home at about 9 p.m. Monday for a report of a domestic disturbance.

Police say while officers were talking to a woman in the home, two shots were fired through a door.

No one was hurt.

Police surrounded the house and neighbors were hold to stay inside.

Wilbur eventually surrendered peacefully at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The 51-year-old Wilbur was off-duty at the time.

Quincy Chief Paul Keenan says Wilbur has been placed on administrative leave.

He faces arraignment Tuesday in Taunton District Court. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s