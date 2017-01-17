Northampton police looking for armed robbery suspect

Suspect left with cash

By Published: Updated:
Image Courtesy: Northampton Police Department
Image Courtesy: Northampton Police Department

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Northampton are looking for a man who they say robbed the Cumberland Farms on King Street with a gun early Tuesday morning.

Northampton Police Captain John Cartledge told 22News the suspect is described as a slim light-skinned man who is about 6′ tall. He was wearing a black hoodie at the time of the robbery and covered his face with a green piece of clothing.

Cartledge said the man entered the Cumberland Farms and showed the clerk a black handgun while he demanded money. He left the store with cash.

Anyone who has information or can identify the suspect is asked to call the Northampton Police Detective Bureau at 413-587-1100.

Click here to view the location on your mobile device.

