North Korea speaks out on U.S. sanctions

(CNN) – North Korea is furious over the latest economic punishment dished out by the United States and is taunting President Barack Obama as tensions rise ahead of the Trump inauguration.

Tuesday, Kim Jong Un’s regime is taking one last personal swipe at President Obama voicing outrage over the latest round of U.S. sanctions over its human rights violations.

The regime says, “Obama would be well advised not to waste time taking issue with others’ ‘human rights issue(s)’ but make good arrangements for packing in the white house.”

The U.S. sanctions target seven top aides to Kim Jong Un, for their role in his government’s “inhumane and oppressive behavior.”

One of those targeted: the leader’s own sister, Kim Yo Jong.

Bruce Klingner, the heritage foundation said, “North Korea always pushes back against any U.S. or u-n sanctions- particularly if they name anyone in the senior leadership: in this case, Kim Jong Un’s younger sister.”

Even though she’s likely only in her late 20s, U.S. officials say Kim Yo Jong is vice-director of the ‘propaganda and agitation’ department, which the U.S. says enforces censorship.

Her role may well go beyond her official title. In a country where blood ties are crucial- and purges are common- analysts say her brother may be relying on her, to bolster his grip on power.

Balbina Hwang of Georgetown University said, “He is grooming her, bringing her into the inner sanctum, and potentially setting up a line of succession. Remember, he’s very vulnerable. Someone could kill him at any moment, or I mean, if he truly has health problems, he could just drop dead.”

Michael green, center for strategic & international studies said, “Analysts say Kim Yo Jong is the gatekeeper for her brother. A meeting with him doesn’t happen, unless it goes through her. They say she also likely has ties to North Korea’s counterfeit and black-market operations.”

The dust-up over sanctioning Kim Yo Jongcomes just days before a U.S. presidential transition. A time when, analysts warn, North Korea has been known to take provocative actions.

The regime’s nuclear program is racing ahead, presenting Donald Trump with a challenge that his predecessors have been unable to stop.

Michael Green, Center for Strategic & International Studies said, “It is the greatest material threat to the U.S. that we face. The North Korean ballistic missile and nuclear programs are at a stage where during the next administration, they will probably be able to mount nuclear warheads on missiles.”

Kim’s regime has vowed that sanctions will not deter their pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Patrick Cronin, Center for a New American Security said, “Sanctions are a penalty. They’re fines. They’re not yet able to change the cost-benefit calculus for Kim Jong Un. That is, will he stop pursuing nuclear weapons because of these sanctions? No, no way.”

Experts say this standoff has presented few options for President-elect Trump, when he takes office. They say he’ll need to enlist china’s help to pressure Kim Jong Un to ratchet-down the tensions in the region.

It’s very unlikely at this point- that the next president will be able to get Kim to give up his nuclear arsenal.

