Night out event held for victims of the Holyoke fire

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One local restaurant held a dinner and a night out event on Tuesday for the victims of the New Year’s Day fire in Holyoke.

The Hu Ke Lau in Chicopee partnered with Peter Pan Bus Lines and medical marijuana cannabis company, GTI, to provide a complimentary dinner to the families.

The CEO of GTI Pete Kadens told 22News that when he heard about the devastating fire on North East Street, he knew he had to do something to help the families. “I know misfortune plays no favorites in this life. Whatever we can do to help people who have been impacted in such a negative way, to lift them up, will do.”

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse was on hand to show support to the victims. In addition to a free meal, each family was provided with a $100 gift card to Target.

