“Most wanted” suspect arrested for series of home break-ins

Travis Lewis of Springfield arrested Tuesday morning

By Published:
travis-lewis-arrested
Travis Lewis (pictured) faces multiple larceny charges. Image Courtesy: Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who had been placed on the Springfield Police Department’s “most wanted” list was arrested by city police, state troopers, and members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force Tuesday morning.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, police were looking for Travis Lewis, 22, of Springfield, following a series of home break-ins.

Break-in suspect placed on Springfield’s Most Wanted list

A team of Springfield warrant apprehension officers, members of the state police’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, and members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force captured Lewis at around 7:00 A.M. at an apartment on William Sands, Jr. Road in Springfield. Delaney says that Lewis surrendered peacefully.

He faces the following charges:

  • Breaking and entering of a building during the daytime for a felony (district and superior court warrants)
  • Larceny over $250
  • Larceny of a firearm
  • Larceny from a building

Delaney says that police are still looking into the series of break-ins, and more charges are possible in the case.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s