“Most wanted” suspect arrested for series of home break-ins

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who had been placed on the Springfield Police Department’s “most wanted” list was arrested by city police, state troopers, and members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force Tuesday morning.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, police were looking for Travis Lewis, 22, of Springfield, following a series of home break-ins.

A team of Springfield warrant apprehension officers, members of the state police’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, and members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force captured Lewis at around 7:00 A.M. at an apartment on William Sands, Jr. Road in Springfield. Delaney says that Lewis surrendered peacefully.

He faces the following charges:

Breaking and entering of a building during the daytime for a felony (district and superior court warrants)

Larceny over $250

Larceny of a firearm

Larceny from a building

Delaney says that police are still looking into the series of break-ins, and more charges are possible in the case.