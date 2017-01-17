More potent form of fentanyl showing up across New England

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new form of a deadly synthetic opioid has become more prevalent across New England. It is called carfentanyl, and is similar to the key ingredient used in elephant tranquilizers.

Emergency departments are seeing more and more cases, as drug dealers are selling it on the basis that it carries a bigger buzz. Fentanyl itself can be 30 to 50 times more powerful than heroin.

“Carfentanyl is a synthetic or a man-made variation of fentanyl, and the risk there is that it’s about 10,000 more times more potent than morphine. So its potency even dwarfs fentanyl, which we know to be very strong and has resulted in a great number of overdose deaths in our community,” said Dr. Robert Roose of the Sisters of Providence Health System.

Last year, fentanyl was attributed to 500 of the 700 opioid overdose deaths in Massachusetts. Dr. Roose said that carfentanyl overdoses can still be dealt with by using naloxone, often known by the brand name Narcan. But if you know someone who suffers from opioid addiction, there are support systems available to help.