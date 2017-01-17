Mom charged in Baby Doe case asks judge to dismiss charges

Bond's former boyfriend, Michael McCarthy, is charged with murder

Associated Press Published: Updated:
rachelle bond arraignment

BOSTON (AP) — A lawyer for a Massachusetts woman accused of helping dispose of her 2-year-old daughter’s body has asked a judge to dismiss the charges or move the trial.

Rachelle Bond is charged as an accessory after the fact in the 2015 killing of her daughter, Bella Bond.

Trial date set for mom charged as accessory in Bella Bond’s death

Bond’s former boyfriend, Michael McCarthy, is charged with murder.

In court Tuesday, Bond’s attorney said Bond didn’t willingly participate in the disposal of her daughter’s body.

A composite image of the girl was shared by millions on social media after her body washed up on a Boston Harbor island and she was identified only as Baby Doe.

DCF got full report Friday of 3-year-old boy who died

Bond’s lawyer says the trial should be moved to western Massachusetts because of intense media attention the case received in Boston.

The judge didn’t immediately rule.

 

____

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s