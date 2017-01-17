Map shows which Mass. homeowners must clear snow covered sidewalks

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Do you know if you have to shovel or clear the sidewalk in front of your home? A map on Mass.gov shows which cities and towns require homeowners to remove the snow.

According to the snow removal map, if you live in any of the towns highlighted “blue”, you are responsible for shoveling and clearing your own sidewalk. If you don’t, you could face a fine, which varies depending on where you live.