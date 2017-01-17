Makeover your mindset in the new year!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – We all made New Year’s resolutions, but without a change in mindset, change may last a day, a week or even a month or two, but soon enough old habits will take over. Shira Block walked us through how to give our mindset a makeover this new year!

1. Identify the big picture goal (getting in shape, getting organized, finding or improving existing relationships, making more money, getting a job, etc.)

2. Figure out what Mindset is needed to make the change happen (and if the new Mindset will work for you)

3. Identify very small action steps to implement that take little effort and time that firmly root the new Mindset. Research shows that the best way to make permanent change is through tiny manageable action items that can be implemented daily.

4. Create new habits to further strengthen the new Mindset.

5. Build on the successes.