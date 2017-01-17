Ludlow jail going through “top-to-bottom” drug and contraband search Tuesday

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Local and state police dog units will be performing a top-to-bottom drug and contraband search of the Hampden County Jail and House of Correction Tuesday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, new Hampden County Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi has initiated the search and said the safety and security of staff and inmates are his top priorities.

“When individuals attempt to introduce drugs and other contraband into the secure facility, they risk the safety of staff and other inmates as well as themselves,” Cocchi said. “We have had individuals swallow or insert drugs into their bodies in attempts to bring them into jail, only to have these rupture in them causing a severe medical emergency.”

Police dog teams from around Hampden County will be assisting in the comprehensive search for drugs and other prohibited items.

Cocchi said he felt it was important to do a complete sweep of the jail now that a new administration has taken over.