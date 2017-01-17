Last C-5B aircraft to depart Westover on Wednesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wendesday morning, the final C-5B Galaxy in the U.S. Air Force will leave Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee.

The aircraft is being flown to Georgia, where it will be upgraded into a C-5M Super Galaxy. The C-5Ms are replacing the C-5A and C-5Bs, which have been flown by members of the 439th Airlift Wing at Westover since 1987.

According to a news release sent to 22News by MSgt Andrew Biscoe of the 439th Airlift Wing, the first of the C-5Ms will arrive at Westover this spring. The aircraft that is departing the base on Wednesday is actually the last one to be upgraded, and won’t be back until the summer of 2018, when the modernized fleet of eight is complete.