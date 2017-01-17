Labor groups lobby on Beacon Hill for better working conditions, higher pay

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts labor unions are pushing several bills meant to make the workplace safer for millions of employees. The groups told 22News they want to make sure workers are safe on the job, and that employees are being paid fair wages.

The Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety and Health organized a “Lobby Day” at the State House Tuesday to drum up support from state lawmakers. They’re advocating for bills that protect both public and private employees, especially those who work in dangerous and hazardous environments.

Included in those proposed laws: worker’s compensation and time-off for employees who get injured on the job. The coalition also supports the fight for a $15 per hour minimum wage. “We will continue to fight for all workers: low wage workers, pregnant workers, immigrant workers and union workers,” MassCOSH member Al Vega said. “We can remain that beacon of hope in a country that faces uncertain times.”

The minimum wage went up by to $11 per hour in Massachusetts on New Year’s Day. The debate for an even higher minimum wage is expected later this year.