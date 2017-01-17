Inauguration preparations

This morning we’re getting a glimpse into President Elect Trump’s inauguration speech

As two more cabinet nominees head to Capitol Hill.

With stage preps and security well underway for Friday’s inauguration, the Trump team is hinting at a speech full of both style and substance: “Anybody who is confusing Donald Trump’s inaugural address with one of those never ending, senseless state of the unions where they have the Christmas tree of goodies will be sorely disappointed,” said Incoming White House Sr. Advisor KellyAnne Conway,

More than 20 Democrats now say they’ll boycott the inauguration after President-Elect Trump criticized Congressman John Lewis for calling him illegitimate. “Please pick up the phone and call John Lewis,” said Rep. Elijah Cummings, (D) Maryland.

“I wouldn’t put it past him to pick up the phone and call him, but there has got to be a willingness on both sides,” said incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Lewis appears to be digging in. “Never give up, never give in! Stand up speak up – when you see something that is not right, not fair,” said Rep. John Lewis, (D) Georgia.

Mr. Trump will need democrats’ help to replace Obamacare.

He’s promising a plan that negotiate drug prices and provides insurance for everyone.

So far, with a few details: “Trump seems to be wanting to do a lot of things here, cover everyone who still has Obamacare, just do it in a market way. How you do that with all the cost involved,” said Robert Costa of The Washington Post.

Today Interior Secretary Nominee Ryan Zinke and Education Nominee Betsy Devos face confirmation hearings.

Both are set for this afternoon.

Six more hearings are scheduled between now and Friday.